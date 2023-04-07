Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Kérastase
L’incroyable Blowdry Hair Lotion
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kérastase
Special Offer Enjoy a complimentary Hair Clip & Deluxe Sample with all orders. Code: SET23. Learn More
More from Kérastase
Kérastase
L'incroyable Blowdry Hair Lotion
BUY
$45.00
Kérastase
Kérastase
Bain Riche Chroma Respect Shampoo
BUY
$21.00
Kérastase
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime L'huile Original
BUY
£40.00
Kérastase
Kérastase
Nutritive Bain Satin 1
BUY
£21.55
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted