Create effortlessly intense lashes with the Ilia Beauty After Midnight Limitless Lash Mascara, a buildable and flake-free mascara that comprises 25% organic ingredients for noticeably lifted, lengthened and curled lashes.
This mascara features a dual-sided brush that separates and coats lashes with ease and precision. A single coat adds volume and colour, while multiple coats will create a dramatic, long-lasting look.
The Ilia Beauty After Midnight Limitless Lash Mascara is gentle enough to be used on sensitive eyes. It is enriched with organic beeswax and carnauba wax, shea butter and keratin, which enhance, condition and nourish the lashes. Its 99% natural formula ensures that the mascara is comfortable to wear and safe for all.