What It Is Our #1 ultra hydrating facial cream has a unique lightweight texture and lasting 24-hour hydration to leave skin softer, smoother and visibly healthier. Formulated with renewable Glacial Glycoprotein and olive-derived Squalane, this non-greasy, lightweight moisturizer recovers the skin barrier 55%* faster and delivers 2X** the hydration, even in skin’s driest areas. *Results based on instrumental study on 29 subjects. **Immediate results based on instrumental test vs. untreated site conditions. What It’s Good For Provides lasting 24-hour hydration for soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin Balances even skin’s driest areas with 2X* more moisture Absorbs into skin easily with an ultra-lightweight texture Formulated with sustainable, renewable Glacial Glycoprotein to intensely hydrate Tested in everyday and extreme environments Featuring artwork by Made By Radio A perfect gift for all skin types *Immediate results based on instrumental test vs. untreated site conditions.