Dyson

Limited Edition Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer In Strawberry Bronze

$499.99 $399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Meet the Eva Bralette & G-String Set- she's the life of the party! Inspired by the vibrancy and glamour of mid-century Palm Springs, with alluring ruffles, contrasting fuchsia bows and scalloped trim. Vintage triangle-shaped bralette. Double-layer mesh bralette for added support. Adjustable straps with ruffles. Dual hook & eye fastening. Classic bikini brief cut. Chouchou heart charm and bow details. Comes in a reusable satin pouch - making them perfect for gifting. Mesh: 87% polyester, 13% spandex. Gusset: 100% cotton. Exclusive of trims.