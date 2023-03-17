Zara

CONTENTS & CARE CONTENTS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL MAIN FABRIC 100% viscose SECONDARY FABRIC 84% cotton 4% elastane 12% polyamide DETAILS 100% viscose LINING 100% viscose CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Wash your garments only when needed, as sometimes freshening them up is sufficient. Wash cycles slowly wear down fabrics. By reducing the amount of washing, we lengthen the life our garments and reduce water and energy consumption in their care. Hand wash max 30ºC/86ºF Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Do not tumble dry Dry on a flat surface