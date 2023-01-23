Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Bandana
$24.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Savage x Fenty
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Bandana
BUY
$24.95
Savage x Fenty
Ofrenda Studio
Natura Hair Piece
BUY
$160.00
Revolve
Hushed Commotion
Doris Hair Pins
BUY
$215.00
Anthropologie
ROOP
Maddy Bow Scrunchie In Red Taffeta
BUY
£25.00
ROOP
More from Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Bandana
BUY
$24.95
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Hat
BUY
$39.95
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Beanie
BUY
$32.95
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Cotton Boxers
BUY
$32.95
Savage x Fenty
More from Hair Accessories
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Bandana
BUY
$24.95
Savage x Fenty
Ofrenda Studio
Natura Hair Piece
BUY
$160.00
Revolve
Hushed Commotion
Doris Hair Pins
BUY
$215.00
Anthropologie
ROOP
Maddy Bow Scrunchie In Red Taffeta
BUY
£25.00
ROOP
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted