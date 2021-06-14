YeshiX2

Lime Green Wavy Mirror

$103.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Say hello to our signature lime green mirror! Whether your place her in your bedroom, living room or hallway she'll be the perfect pop of colour in your home. Fun fact: Lime Green was the first colour we knew we wanted to 100% do! Sizing We try to make our mirrors as uniform as possible but because it is handmade the sizes can vary slightly. This means each mirror is unique and slightly different than pictures. Roughly, each mirror is 12" x 15" Care Instructions Use a microfibre cloth to wipe down the mirror Avoid the use of harsh chemicals as that can damage the paint and wood You can find us @yeshix2 on instagram and at www.yeshix2.com.