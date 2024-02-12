Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
V. Chapman
Lily Ruched & Ruffled Stretch Midi Dress
$365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Ninety Percent
Priam Dress
BUY
$336.00
Ninety Percent
And Other Stories
Printed Slip Midi Dress
BUY
$199.00
And Other Stories
ASOS DESIGN
Knit Mini Dress With Embellished Strap In Black
BUY
$19.99
$49.99
ASOS
Theory
Crepe Mini Dress
BUY
$474.00
Net-A-Porter
More from V. Chapman
V. Chapman
Lily Ruched & Ruffled Stretch Midi Dress
BUY
$365.00
Anthropologie
V. Chapman
The Paul Pants
BUY
$265.00
Anthropologie
V. Chapman
The Charles Blazer
BUY
$395.00
Anthropologie
V. Chapman
Grace Dress
BUY
$625.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Ninety Percent
Priam Dress
BUY
$336.00
Ninety Percent
And Other Stories
Printed Slip Midi Dress
BUY
$199.00
And Other Stories
ASOS DESIGN
Knit Mini Dress With Embellished Strap In Black
BUY
$19.99
$49.99
ASOS
Theory
Crepe Mini Dress
BUY
$474.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted