A natural fit in any contemporary living room ensemble, this barrel chair is built on a frame of metal and solid wood, making it a reliable accent for your space. It features velvet upholstery that is neutral enough to blend with nearly any aesthetic and flared arms that curve into a low, rounded back, creating a unique, modern piece for your home. Gold stainless steel legs support this chair and provide a nice contrast to the chair's velvet. The unified design and rounded corners give this piece a clean-lined, soft silhouette. Something we love about this piece is the added throw pillows that help tie the look together.