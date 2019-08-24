New York: Wms. & Co. 2017. Limited to 1,250 numbered, wrapped copies. Hardcover. New. 422 pages. Printed and bound in Sweden.
Designer, publisher and co-founder of Wms & Co, JP Williams, originally thought to present this collection of iPhone photos according to the number of “likes” each one received on Instagram. Instead, he has curated a quirky and disarming selection of images that form a window into the peripatetic mind of Andy Spade, the American entrepreneur and visionary known for co-founding Kate Spade and Sleepy Jones. 422 cloth-bound pages, with an Introduction by the late Glenn O’Brien and an Afterword by JP Williams.