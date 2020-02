YUMEworld

Lightweight Linen Caftan

$376.28 $188.14

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

YUME means DREAM This unique womens shirtdress is made of cool and ultra light pure linen. Its a stylish relaxed summer outfit, suitable for all occasions. This pure linen is pre washed, it has a relaxed fluffy texture and a beautiful drape. It is absorbent and breathable more so than cotton.