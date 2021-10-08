Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Short
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outffiters
Cozy pull-on sweatshort from Champion in a lightweight fleece construction. Cut in a pull-on design with an elastic waistband, relaxed fit and slip pockets at the hips.
Need a few alternatives?
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Short
BUY
$45.00
Urban Outffiters
Frank and Oak
The Gym Fleece Sweatshort
BUY
$59.50
Frank and Oak
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
More from Champion
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Short
BUY
$45.00
Urban Outffiters
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Zip-front Hoodie Sweatshirt
BUY
$70.00
Urban Outfitters
Champion
Soft Touch Eco High-rise Tights
BUY
$38.00
$50.00
Champion
Champion
Classic Logo Patch Hoodie Sweatshirt
BUY
$60.00
Urban Outffiters
More from Shorts
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Short
BUY
$45.00
Urban Outffiters
Frank and Oak
The Gym Fleece Sweatshort
BUY
$59.50
Frank and Oak
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted