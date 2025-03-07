Tarte

Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

$27.00 $13.50

A utilitarian staple that works hard, so you’re hardly working. Part of our Canvas Collection of modern workwear, the Canvas Organic Cotton Pull-On Pant features an elastic waistband for extra comfort, a voluminous barrel-shaped fit, and easy front pockets. Made with heavyweight, 100% OCS-certified organic cotton, we followed a centuries-old, Japanese salt shrinking process to give this piece a unique and subtle texture that withstands the test of time. Just pull it on and look put-together—no work required. Organic cotton uses crop rotation, cover crops, and organic fertilizers instead of toxic chemical fertilizers or pesticides—which means cleaner water, lower water usage, lower pesticide use, healthier soil, and a safer working environment for cotton farmers, compared to conventional cotton.