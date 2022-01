Torrid

Lightly Padded Racerback Bralette

FIT: Lightly padded, wireless cups. Removable padding. MATERIALS + CARE: Seamless Flirt knit fabric. 94% nylon, 5% spandex, 1% cotton. Hand wash cold. Line dry. Imported. DETAILS: Adjustable straps. Seamless construction. Racerback. WHY WE LOVE IT: A ruched centre defines your bust while pretty lace trims this seamless bralette that's soft, stretchy, and undeniably essential.