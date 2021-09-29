Torrid

Lightly Lined Longline Wire-free Bra – Leaves Black With 360° Back Smoothing™

$52.50

At Torrid

Matching style(s): Search 14602020 FIT Lightly lined, no-wire cups. Molded cups will enhance your natural shape. MATERIALS + CARE Microfiber knit fabric. 79% nylon, 21% spandex. Machine wash cold. Line dry. Imported. DETAILS Front strap adjustability for comfort and sleek lines. Ballet back sculpts and supports. Leaves print WHY WE LOVE IT A brushed microfiber bra that maintains all-day comfort without sacrificing style is designed with our incredible 360° Back Smoothing™ technology. It's lightly lined to enhance your natural shape while smooth, wireless cups disappear under your thinnest looks.