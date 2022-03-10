Madewell

Lightestspun Robe

$85.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of a featherweight version of our best-selling Lightspun double-layered cotton gauze, this seriously comfy robe has easy wide sleeves and a removable sash belt. Slip it on post-shower (it has a handy locker loop so you can hang it on the bathroom door) or layer it over pajamas for a binge-watching sesh. Relaxed fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 42". Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND912