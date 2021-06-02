Roxy

Light Strappy Woven Dress

$60.00

100% Viscose Imported No Closure closure Hand Wash Only Fabric: mid-weight dobby weave viscose fabric Adjustable crossed straps Deep v-neckline Lace trim on waistband Featuring mid-weight dobby weave viscose fabric, adjustable crossed straps, and rounded out with a deep v-neckline. This strappy dress for women join the line-up in the Roxy apparel collection. 중간 무게의 도비 직조 비스코스 원단, 조절 가능한 크로스 스트랩, 깊은 브이넥라인으로 둥글게 마무리되었습니다. 이 여성용 스트랩 드레스는 Roxy 의류 컬렉션의 라인업에 합류합니다.