Light Glute Band

AN ENTIRE WORKOUT WITH JUST A BAND The Light Glute Band offers a low resistance without all the equipment, making it easy to take your leg training with you anywhere. Alternatively, up the ante by adding it into your next weight session. - Low resistance (15-25lb/7-12kg) - Perfect for home and gym workouts - Premium fabric band - Durable, lightweight build - Silicone taping for non-slip hold - Raised rubber tab logo - Carry bag included - 55% Latex, 45% Polyester-Cotton. - We’ve cut down our use of swing tags, so this product comes without one - Length: 38cm. Width: 7.5cm. - SKU: GARB3388-MPR - Made at Yiwu Kuerfit Sports Factory Limited, China