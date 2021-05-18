United States
Piecework
Life Of The Party
$36.00$32.40
Made as a nod to 1970s color saturation, the Life of the Party jigsaw puzzle is your creative way of celebrating any big or small occasion, alone or surrounded by the ones you love. - 1,000 pieces - Random-cut pieces - Completed puzzle is 19 1/4" x 26 3/5" - Box is 8" x 10" x 1 4/5" - Thick stock and high-quality art paper - Not suitable for children - Board is 100% recycled paper