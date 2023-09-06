Gap

Lido Sculpted Italian Wool Blazer

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Delight in the ritual of getting dressed with this sharply tailored blazer, designed with princess seams and darts to define the waist. Cut for an at-ease fit, it's crafted from a timeless all-season wool fabric from Italian mill Marzotto. SCULPTED FIT: Princess seams and darts at the waist create an intentionally feminine fit. Notch lapels. Single button closure. Front pockets. Center back vent. Fully lined. As seen on Vogue World: New York #746814