Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau De Parfum Duo Set
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A set that includes two sizes of the favorite Libre Eau de Parfum.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Tubereuse Noir Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Amalfi Sunray Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
promoted
Jimmy Choo
Fever Eau De Parfum Spray, 3.3-oz.
$115.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau De Parfum Duo Set
$98.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick
$39.00
from
Yves Saint Laurent
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Edp 50ml
£75.00
£39.99
from
The Perfume Shop
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau De Parfum
$78.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fragrance
Zara
Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Tubereuse Noir Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Amalfi Sunray Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
promoted
Jimmy Choo
Fever Eau De Parfum Spray, 3.3-oz.
$115.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted