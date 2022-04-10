Gyles & George

Pink cotton sweater featuring Libra graphic in red. Soft and lightweight. 100% cotton. Jacquard knit. Handmade in Portugal. Unisex. Runs true-to-size (men's sizing). See our men's size guide here. Our Zodiac Sweaters are back for the first time since the 1980s! Each lightweight cotton jumper celebrates a different sign of the zodiac and features designs from Gyles & George’s original (and much-admired) knitting pattern books. Alice Bell, resident astrologer for British Vogue, has graciously provided personality readings for each design: "Libra strives to have balance in all areas of their life. They crave close interactions with others, and it is through their good friendships and romantic partnerships that they’re able to discover different facets of themselves. They may like asking people for their feedback, and they’re easily able to consider topics from someone else’s point of view. Libra may even act as the moderator when they’re among their friends, but they have to understand that they can’t always please everyone. In addition, Libra is often interested in the arts and fashion, and they may have a very specific aesthetic."