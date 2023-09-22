Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Watches
Michael Kors
Lexington Three-hand Gold-tone Stainless Steel Watch 26mm
$225.00
$168.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Need a few alternatives?
Versus Versace
Women's Analogue Watch With Stainless Steel Strap
BUY
£137.38
Amazon
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
BUY
£70.00
Urban Outfitters
Rotary Watches
Gold Plated Cocktail Watch
BUY
£165.00
Rotary Watches
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
BUY
£17.50
£25.00
ASOS
More from Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Hooded 650 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket
BUY
$179.99
$340.00
Nordstrom
Michael Kors
Xl Empire Sunglasses
BUY
$183.00
Sunglass Hut
Michael Kors
Bedford Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag
BUY
$99.00
$298.00
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY
$86.98
$155.00
Nordstrom
More from Watches
Michael Kors
Lexington Three-hand Gold-tone Stainless Steel Watch
BUY
$168.75
$225.00
Macy's
The Salty Fox
Classic Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band
BUY
$45.95
$119.00
The Salty Fox
Timex
Timex Q Chronograph Gmt
BUY
$489.00
Farfetch
Nordgreen
Native - Crystal Sunray Dial - Mesh
BUY
£87.00
£174.00
Nordgreen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted