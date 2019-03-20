Gucci

Lexi Horsebit-detailed Leather Mules

£620.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Gucci's 'Lexi' mules were worn on the Fall '18 runway in Milan, which Alessandro Michele transformed into an operating theatre. Crafted from glossy patent-leather in a soft pastel-yellow shade, this pair is topped with the brand’s iconic horsebit buckle and has a chunky block heel. Emulate the show's styling and wear them with tailored pants. Heel measures approximately 110mm/ 4.5 inches Pastel-yellow patent-leather Slip on Designer colour: Butter Made in Italy