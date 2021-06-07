United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Levi's
Pride Vintage T-shirt
$30.00
At Levi's
A line of tees, denim and accessories with a call you can’t ignore: Respect all pronouns. Because to use someone’s pronouns is to see how they move through the world. In support of this collection, Levi’s® makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. Our annual donation helps support their work year-round. A revival of a vintage shop find, featuring a range of pronouns across the back in celebration of the range of identities that exist within the LGBTQIA+ community