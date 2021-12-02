Chanel

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

$50.00

At Chanel

PRODUCT A unique, lightweight cream-gel face bronzer with a delicate velvet-matte finish that gives skin a sun-kissed glow. COMPOSITION Mineral waxes and powders ensure effortless application, while silica and soft-focus powders deliver an immediate smoothing effect. Light-reflecting pigments create a natural-looking radiance. The formula is also non-comedogenic, meaning it helps avoid clogged pores and breakouts. HOW TO APPLY Use a CHANEL brush to apply where the sun would naturally hit—cheeks, nose, forehead, chin. For a bronzed glow, apply all over the face using LES PINCEAUX DE CHANEL Retractable Kabuki Brush N°108. For a sculpted, contoured look, apply in the hollows of cheeks using LES PINCEAUX DE CHANEL Foundation Brush N°100. To extend the radiance beyond your face, mix with a small amount of your favorite CHANEL cream and apply to shoulders and décolleté using LES PINCEAUX DE CHANEL Foundation-Blending Brush N°102.