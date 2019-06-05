Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Tadashi Shoji

Leroy Top & Gidley Skirt

$750.00
At BHLDN
We love the versatility of bridal separates for creating a look that's truly your own. With a whisper-thin illusion neckline, a plunging back, and fluttering appliques, this cap-sleeved top is the perfect romantic complement to a sleek skirt.
Featured in 1 story
18 Wedding Dresses That Only LOOK Expensive
by Alyssa Coscarelli