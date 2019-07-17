Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Brixton
Lera Ii Straw Fedora
$68.00
$44.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
At first glance this straw fedora looks simple, but take a closer look and see the tonal passementerie trim around the molded crown and flat brim.
Featured in 1 story
The 29 Most Wanted Nordstrom Sale Scores
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.Crew
Panama Hat
$58.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Roxy
Dream Like A Travel - Straw Boat Hat For Women
£32.00
£16.00
from
Roxy
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Felt Fedora Hat With Wide Band
$37.90
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Eliza May Rose
Cabana Straw Fedora With Orange Stripe
$26.00
$9.50
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Brixton
DETAILS
Brixton
Vanessa Bucket Hat
$39.00
$29.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Brixton
Banks Ii Denim Bucket Hat
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Brixton
Ashland Baker Boy Cap
£42.00
£20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Brixton
Ginsberg Cap
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (brown) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted