Jonny Cota Studio

Leopard Wings Print Sweatshirt

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Drop shoulder fleece pullover with ribbed crew neck, cuffs and bottom waist. The unisex sizing of this style fits many body types. Male model is 6' 1" with size 30 waist and wearing medium. Female model is 5'8" and size 2 and wearing extra small. 75% Cotton Polyester Fleece, 25% Polyester Ribbing Machine wash on cold and tumble dry Imported Season 1 Winner of the fashion competition series Making the Cut, hosted by fashion's favorite duo, Heidi and Tim.