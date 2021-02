& Other Stories

Leopard Jacquard Silk Robe

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Mulberry silk belted robe in a leopard jacquard finish, with wide sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. Length of robe: 81.5cm / 32" (XS/S) 84.5cm / 33" (M/L) This piece is part of our co-lab collection with Le Petit Trou. Founded and designed by Zuzanna Kuczyńska, the luxury brand focuses on what women want from lingerie.