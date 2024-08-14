Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sézane
Leontina Dress
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Sézane
Leontina Dress
BUY
$245.00
Sézane
H&M
Jacquard-weave Dress
BUY
$49.99
H&M
Reformation
Bibi Dress
BUY
$152.60
$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Arella Linen Dress
BUY
$152.60
$218.00
Reformation
More from Sézane
Sézane
Dakota High Clogs
BUY
£150.00
£195.00
Sézane
Sézane
Dakota High Clogs
BUY
$190.00
$250.00
Sézane
Sézane
Layla Dress
BUY
$240.00
Sézane
Sézane
Constance Low Sandals
BUY
£175.00
Sézane
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
The Brynne 3d Spaghetti-strap Dress
BUY
$129.95
$230.00
Anthropologie
Ganni
Black Floral Minidress
BUY
$89.00
$295.00
SSENSE
PrettyLittleThing
Textured Mesh Scoop Back Flare Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$48.00
PrettyLittleThing
Bardot
Lucianna Maxi Wrap Dress
BUY
$179.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted