Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Loeil
Leona Leggings
$96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loeil
High-rise cut leggings features a slit hem with a subtle side zip . Elasticated waistband. Concealed zip fastening along side. Particularly long in length.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Tailored Relaxed Trousers
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Tailored Plaid Check Trousers
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
More from Loeil
Loeil
Leona Leggings
$96.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Loeil
Erique Pant
$132.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Loeil
Nelley Sweater
$155.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Loeil
Coalie Top
$98.00
from
Loeil
BUY
More from Pants
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Richer Poorer
Fleece Sweatpant
$68.00
$44.20
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Gap
High Rise Wide-leg Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$79.95
$39.97
from
Gap
BUY
Madewell
Skinny Overalls
$148.00
$87.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted