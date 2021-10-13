Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
FIND ME NOW
Lennox Knit Embroidered Shorts
$70.00
$34.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Body-con white knit shorts with adorable dainty flower detailing.
Need a few alternatives?
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Short
BUY
$45.00
Urban Outffiters
Frank and Oak
The Gym Fleece Sweatshort
BUY
$59.50
Frank and Oak
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
More from FIND ME NOW
FIND ME NOW
River Jacquard Pant
BUY
$48.72
$116.00
Lisa Says Gah
FIND ME NOW
Kyrie Cardigan - Blue Bell
BUY
$86.40
$108.00
Lisa Says Gah
FIND ME NOW
Charlie Ruffled Knit Top
BUY
$49.95
$89.00
Free People
FIND ME NOW
Pax Knit Top
BUY
$84.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Shorts
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Champion
Lightweight Fleece Short
BUY
$45.00
Urban Outffiters
Frank and Oak
The Gym Fleece Sweatshort
BUY
$59.50
Frank and Oak
Refinery29
Boxer Sleep Shorts
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted