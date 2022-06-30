Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Schutz
Lenne Ankle Strap Platform Sandal
$123.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Katy Perry Collections
The Meadow Platform Sandal
BUY
$77.44
$129.00
Nordstrom
Zara
Block Heel Leather Sandals
BUY
$79.99
$119.00
Zara
Zara
Ankle Strap Platform Sandals
BUY
$59.99
$79.90
Zara
Naked Wolfe
Jackie Black
BUY
$300.00
Naked Wolfe
More from Schutz
Schutz
Schutz Juliet Heels
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Schutz
Lizzie Jelly Sandal
BUY
$39.00
$78.00
Schutz
Schutz
Keefa Leather Ankle-strap Platform Sandals
BUY
$158.00
Neiman Marcus
Schutz
Juany Winter Leather Bootie
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Schutz
More from Heels
Zara
High Heel Platform Shoes
BUY
£39.99
Zara
Jeffrey Campbell
Seventies Platform Sandal
BUY
£168.00
Revolve
Stradivarius
Platform Sandals
BUY
£39.99
Stradivarius
KG KURT GEIGER
Sky
BUY
£39.00
Kurt Geiger
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted