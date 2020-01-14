Kombrewcha

Lemongrass Lime Hard Kombucha

$16.52

Product Description The good things in life aren’t complicated. And neither is Kombrewcha. We’ve simply crafted a hard kombucha with organic ingredients, refreshing carbonation and brewed it to 4.4% ABV through natural fermentation. We set out to create a beverage for those seeking balance in life. Between alcohol and organic ingredients. Between taste and a healthy lifestyle. Between a refreshing drink and a revitalizing get-together. Lemongrass, lime, and citrus combine in a subtle complexity for a refreshing and dry finish. View all products by Kombrewcha California Residents: Click here for Proposition 65 WARNING