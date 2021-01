Twinings

Lemon & Ginger Tea

$6.29

Buy Now Review It

At Twinings

The zesty citrus flavour of lemon has been invigorating the tea experience for hundreds of years. Chinese herbalists were known to use the pungent taste of ginger in tea over 2500 years ago. Today the expert blenders at Twinings have combined these two great flavours for a lively and enjoyable herbal tea experience.