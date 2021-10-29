Lem Helmets

Lem Motivair Bike Helmet

$225.02

At Lem Helmets

Precision-built for road, XC, and gravel pursuits, the 220 gram (size M) MotivAir is in a class by itself. Designed with our proprietary rigid, thin, and light exoCarbon™ technology, we’ve created a full-carbon exterior shell that elevates the overall performance of the helmet. The construction offers improved management of oblique and rotational impacts, and is designed with a low-density EPS foam. This advances the strength-to-weight ratio, and lets us maximize vents for cooling – without compromising integrity. On-or-off road, the lightweight, high-performance MotivAir offers a difference you can feel, and protection you can trust.