At Target

VANKYO Leisure C3 is a 1080P supported portable projector ideal for a home theatre. with 45ANSI Lumen brightness, 2000:1 contrast ratio and 40000 hours lamp life, the projection range supported is from 33 to 170 inch. It is equipped with an innovative cooling system with heat dispersion, as well as a noise suppression technology which cuts fan sound in half. Also, the two built-in speaker will bring an amazing theatre experience. Remarkable Visual Performance Powered by MStar Advanced Color Engine for amazing colors, clear details, and reliability. With 45ANSI Lumen, +40% brightness, vivid clarity of 1920x1080 resolution supported, 2000:1 contrast ratio, Leisure C3 delivers you to a whole new dimension of home entertainment. Adaptable Setup Transform a wall or a ceiling into a sprawling projection screen for an image up to 170 inches across. Place it on a tabletop or the floor and move from room to room, even in a courtyard at night. Leisure C3 convert open and idle spaces into engaging and fun-filled environments. Versatile Compatibility Leisure C3 is fit for playing videos, movies, TV series, photos sharing, sport matches and more. Easily connect almost any device. A customized bag is designed easily to carry and store. Note: Leisure C3 is not recommended for office presentation. Effective Energy Solution The powerful light source in this projector displays rich, natural colors and lasts up to an estimated 40,000 hours. Our projectors are equipped with an innovative cooling system with heat dispersion, as well as a noise suppression technology which cuts fan sound in half. Hi-Fi Level Speaker Advanced built-in Hi-Fi level speaker, providing excellent and loud sound quality in different scenes. Also, you can connect an external speaker to get better sound quality.