Leighton Blazer-jacket In Double-faced Wool

$268.00 $164.50

Product Details Meet our newest hybrid layer: an indoor/outdoor chameleon with all the polish of a blazer and all the coziness of a coat. Elevated this season, we crafted the unlined silhouette in a luxe double-faced wool blend so soft and drapey, it'll feel like you're wearing a blanket. With sleek details and a classic fit, we love how the foldable collar adds the perfect touch of color. 70% polyester/20% wool/10% other fibers. Standing collar. Button closure. Flap welt pockets. Chest welt pocket. Interior chain locker loop. Unlined. Dry clean. Import. Item BJ930.