LEGO

Icons Wildflower Bouquet 10313

$59.99

Cultivate creativity – Build and display a lifelike LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) with this immersive building project for adults. Please note, a vase is not included Enjoy flower arranging – The set features 16 individual stems that can be adjusted, allowing you to tailor the height of the flowers and experiment with different arrangements Let your decor bloom – Once complete, this bouquet can be displayed in your own vase as a piece of home decor A gift for flower lovers –Florists and flower lovers can cultivate their own LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet Make a bigger bouquet – This building set can be combined with the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet (10280) to create one large bouquet or 2 different bouquets Giving and receiving flowers is always joyful, and this LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) crafts set for adults puts a creative spin on a timeless gift. Why not celebrate the next special occasion by sending a loved one LEGO flowers that will never wither or need to be watered? Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, this set for adults is crafted entirely from intricate LEGO pieces. The vibrant flower bouquet features 8 species of wildflowers on adjustable stems. Budding florists and flower lovers can spend hours building and identifying the blooms inspired by cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins. Once complete, these LEGO flowers can be displayed in a favorite vase to become an eye-catching piece of home decor that will plant seeds of joy in whichever room they’re placed. This set is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, which includes elements of plant-based plastic, made using sustainably sourced sugar cane, and makes a fantastic unique gift for flower lovers that will brighten up any home. The ‘larkspur’, with its straight stem, measures over 47 cm (18 in.) tall. Treat your loved one to these Valentine's Day Flowers.