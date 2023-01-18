LEGO

Icons Flower Bouquet 1028

$59.99 $47.99

The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses Let your imagination bloom with customizable elements. Position the petals and leaves, then change the lengths of the stems to create wonderful arrangements for the home The LEGO Flower Bouquet set makes a special and unique gift for friends, loved ones, or yourself, at any time of year The stems come in a variety of lengths. As a guide, the ‘snapdragon', with its straight stem, measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high Giving and receiving beautiful flowers is such a joy. If you’re looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) is an inspired choice. Whether you’re treating a loved one, or are looking for your next creative project, this flower bouquet model building kit lets you relax, unplug and create something wonderful. When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and color to any room. The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container. Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components – all customizable to create a unique display. Most of the flowers have petals that are positionable so you can have fun designing different arrangements. Take the stems apart and recombine to adjust the height and shape of your flowers. Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.