Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
LOFT Plus
Leggings In Faux Suede
$69.50
Buy Now
Review It
At LOFT
Featured in 1 story
LOFT Just Extended Its Size Range
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Dorothy Perkins
Mulberry Jersey Jumpsuit
$39.00
from
Dorothy Perkins
BUY
Acne Studios
Saviour Silk Tweed Poppy Red Trousers
$430.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
Zara
Mid-rise Jeans
$19.98
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Home
Plain Trousers With Bow
$69.90
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from LOFT Plus
LOFT Plus
High Waist Wide Leg Trousers In Marisa Fit
$89.50
from
LOFT
BUY
LOFT Plus
Modern Trench Coat
$150.00
from
LOFT
BUY
LOFT Plus
Geo Button Wrap Blouse
$54.50
from
LOFT
BUY
LOFT Plus
Tie Waist Utility Jacket
$110.00
from
LOFT
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Stores
Fashion
The Model Alliance Is Finally Calling Out Victoria’s Secret
Victoria's Secret is the house that white men built and frankly, it's just about crumbled to the ground. Model Maria Farmer recently alleged that
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ed Razek Is Leaving Victoria's Secret
—
Her...
Ed Razek is out at Victoria’s Secret. The embattled executive is leaving the lingerie brand and its parent company, L Brands, according to an internal
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Target Is Opening Up The Archives — & Celebrating 20 Years Of Des...
In 1999, Target introduced its first fashion designer partnership with Isaac Mizrahi, kicking off the hysteria that would become the high-low
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted