Pattern Beauty

Leave-in Conditioner

$42.00 $33.60

Buy Now Review It

At Pattern Beauty

Prevent dry and damaged hair. The holy grail of hair care products, our Leave-In Conditioner treats your curls with a refreshing & restorative hair pick-me-up. When you’re done washing and want to seal in moisture or further detangle, our lightweight formula is perfect to caress curls & add extra hydration while giving soft curl pattern definition. Featuring a blend of heavenly oils & honey, the Leave-In Conditioner for natural hair is also perfect to seal in moisture before putting hair into protective styles. Fragrance: Tracee picked this to be clean & not over-powering. Notes are a sweet floral essence of Neroli, Rose & Patchouli.