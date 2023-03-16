Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Diptyque
L’eau Papier
£90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Diptyque
Need a few alternatives?
The Body Shop
White Musk Fragrance Mist
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
& Other Stories
Perle De Coco Eau De Toilette
BUY
£28.00
& Other Stories
Diptyque
L'eau Papier
BUY
£90.00
Diptyque
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum
BUY
£130.00
Cult Beauty
More from Diptyque
Diptyque
Gardénia Candle
BUY
$100.00
Mecca
Diptyque
Ceramic For Wool And Delicate Textiles With Cedarwood
BUY
£36.00
Diptyque
Diptyque
Odour Removing Candle With Basil 190g
BUY
£54.00
Diptyque
Diptyque
Multi-surface Cleaner With Vinegar 500ml
BUY
£32.00
Diptyque
More from Fragrance
Naturopathica
Magnesium Bath Flakes
BUY
$44.00
Amazon
Cliganic
Cedarwood Essential Oil
BUY
$9.99
$11.99
Amazon
Malin + Goetz
Bergamot Candle
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Tata Harper
Aromatic Stress Treatment
BUY
$68.00
Tata Harper
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted