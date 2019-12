Leatherman

Leatherman Free P4

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Leatherman

A more robust version of the P2, the P4 also includes a saw and 420HC serrated knife so you’re prepared for every job. Even with 21 tools, it weighs in at a barely-there 8.6 ounces and has a closed length of just 4.25 inches, so it’s just as comfortable in your pocket as on your belt. Designed and manufactured in Portland, Oregon.