Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Kate Spade New York
Leather Smartphone Crossbody Bag
$128.00
$84.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
50 Of the Best Buys From Nordstrom's Sale
by
Ray Lowe
More from Kate Spade New York
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Take The Cake Porcelain Picture Frame
$99.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Nolita Glass Storage, Set Of 2
$25.00
$17.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Charles Lane Stemless Wine Glasses, Set Of 2
$30.00
$21.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Dinner Plate, Strawberries
$14.00
$9.80
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted