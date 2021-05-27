Mango

Leather Sandals With Straps

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

100% bovine leather. Straps design. Square toed. Platform. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Material and washing instructions Shoeupper: 100% bovine leather. Lining: 100% polyurethane. Insole: 100% polyurethane. Sole: 100% thermoplastic rubber. Fixing sole: 100% glued