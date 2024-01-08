Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Paris Texas
Leather Over-the-knee Boots
$1030.00
$721.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
Need a few alternatives?
Miista
Hedy Stretch Leather Knee High Boots
BUY
$615.00
Bloomingdale's
Everlane
The Knee-high Banana Heel Boot
BUY
$350.00
Everlane
MEIEL DEW
Square Toe Lace-up Ankle Boots
BUY
£203.47
£222.04
W Concept
FP Collection
Arlyn Platform Boots
BUY
£188.00
Free People
More from Paris Texas
Paris Texas
Slouchy Boot 85
BUY
£580.00
Paris Texas
Paris Texas
Wanda 110mm Wedge Mules
BUY
$455.00
Farfetch
Paris Texas
Pointed 100mm Suede Boots
BUY
$1658.00
Farfetch
Paris Texas
Croc-embossed Leather Boots
BUY
£565.00
Farfetch
More from Boots
Miista
Hedy Stretch Leather Knee High Boots
BUY
$615.00
Bloomingdale's
Everlane
The Knee-high Banana Heel Boot
BUY
$350.00
Everlane
MEIEL DEW
Square Toe Lace-up Ankle Boots
BUY
£203.47
£222.04
W Concept
FP Collection
Arlyn Platform Boots
BUY
£188.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted