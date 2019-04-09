Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
Leminimo

Leather Marble Passport Holder

$11.97
At Amazon
Now your passport is going to stand out! Spot it easily even if it’s on the bottom of a bag or a purse full of travel essentials.
Featured in 2 stories
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems Test
by Elizabeth Buxton
R29 Readers Confess Their Secret Amazon Buys
by Elizabeth Buxton