United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
NewEnglandDesignsUK
Leather Magazine Rack | Book Holder.
£13.99
At Etsy
Leather wall mounted magazine rack / book holder. (*Sold individually) The Leather straps are hand craftted from natural Veg Tan Leather hide wich gives it a very nutureal earthy feel that will be inkeeping with most wall colours. Also available in Brown Vegetable Tanned and Black Vegetable Tanned leather. I take pride in using local sourced wood products or recycle timber in order to sympathetically repurpose beautiful wood products to give them a new life. These are supplied with raw plugs and brass slotted mounting screws. (Fitting required) They can be made bespoke to order and other styles, woods and finishes are available on request. *All items are hand made using natural materials, therefore can contain minute imperfections, colour variations and dimensions can vary very slightly. *Mounting to plasterboard walls may require alternative fixing plugs (Not Supplied). Thank you for your interest in my products. Please check out some of the other products available in my store via the links below: www.etsy.com/shop/NewEnglandDesignsUK www.newengland-designs.com
Need a few alternatives?
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy
More from Décor
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy