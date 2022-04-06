NewEnglandDesignsUK

Leather Magazine Rack | Book Holder.

£13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Leather wall mounted magazine rack / book holder. (*Sold individually) The Leather straps are hand craftted from natural Veg Tan Leather hide wich gives it a very nutureal earthy feel that will be inkeeping with most wall colours. Also available in Brown Vegetable Tanned and Black Vegetable Tanned leather. I take pride in using local sourced wood products or recycle timber in order to sympathetically repurpose beautiful wood products to give them a new life. These are supplied with raw plugs and brass slotted mounting screws. (Fitting required) They can be made bespoke to order and other styles, woods and finishes are available on request. *All items are hand made using natural materials, therefore can contain minute imperfections, colour variations and dimensions can vary very slightly. *Mounting to plasterboard walls may require alternative fixing plugs (Not Supplied). Thank you for your interest in my products. Please check out some of the other products available in my store via the links below: www.etsy.com/shop/NewEnglandDesignsUK www.newengland-designs.com